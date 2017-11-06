Canyon County Pet of the Week: Rosco

Rosco, 4, is a Lab/border collie mix. He loves human contact and activities together. Rosco loves fetching tennis balls and playing in water. He will do great with an active family who will include him in daily activities. He needs a secure yard and a diligent owner who is committed to keeping him safe at home. Perhaps a canine buddy and lots of toys to keep him active and entertained when his humans are gone.
Rosco is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on his vaccinations. Rosco is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
