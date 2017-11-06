Rosco
Rosco
Rosco

Pets

Canyon County Pet of the Week: Rosco

November 06, 2017 3:25 PM

Rosco, 4, is a Lab/border collie mix. He loves human contact and activities together. Rosco loves fetching tennis balls and playing in water. He will do great with an active family who will include him in daily activities. He needs a secure yard and a diligent owner who is committed to keeping him safe at home. Perhaps a canine buddy and lots of toys to keep him active and entertained when his humans are gone.

Rosco is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on his vaccinations. Rosco is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life.

    While most people think of direct physical abuse when they think of animal cruelty, the neglect of a pet's health can be just as cruel. Ray Ray, a 90-pound dog was so morbidly obese, he could barely walk. His obesity caused a number of health conditions.

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life.

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life. 1:34

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life.
How to protect your pet from the dog flu 1:59

How to protect your pet from the dog flu
Do you have pets? You may want to consider this Fourth of July plan. 1:01

Do you have pets? You may want to consider this Fourth of July plan.

View More Video