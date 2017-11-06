Ada County Pet of the Week: Pickles

Pickles, 10 months, is a 3-pound male domestic shorthair. He is a handsome young cat with orange tiger-striped fur and bright green eyes. He’s a talkative, affectionate kitten that enjoys attention. He will happily come to the front of his cage to say “hello” and ask to be held and petted. Pickles especially loves having his ears rubbed and chin scratched. And if he really likes you, he will even roll over for a belly rub. Pickles was brought to the shelter from an unwanted litter and spent some time in foster care. Now that he is old enough, he is ready to find his forever home. He will need to stay the night to be neutered.
Pickles (#36927737) can be found in kennel 17 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
