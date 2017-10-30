Meridian Pet of the Week: Luna

Luna, 2, is a total lapdog. Shy and timid at first, Luna’s personality starts to shine once she gets to know you.
Luna was transferred from a small shelter, which included this history:
“Luna has been spayed. She can be very hyper and playful. She’s very loving but can be very dominant over other dogs (especially females). She loves her toys and her beds — and treats are a must. She doesn’t like other dogs in her face, so slow intro would be best.”
Luna has been great with kids of all ages while at the Meridian shelter. Introductions with any family members are advised at the shelter.
Meet Luna or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
