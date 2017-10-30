Canyon County Pet of the Week: Darius

Darius, 4, is an Australian cattle dog mix who weighs 40 pounds. He’s a super happy guy. Affectionate and observant, he knows “sit,” “lay down” and “off.” He loves to jump and splash in water. He appears to be house-trained and has good overall leash manners.
He enjoys engaging with other friendly dogs. He will do well with an active and engaged family. He will need a fenced yard to run and play safely and get a good dose of daily exercise.
Vaccinations, micro-chip and neuter are included in his adoption fee. With all animals, a supervised meet and greet at the shelter is advised to make sure that current pets and potential adopted pets are compatible. Bring in all family members too.
Darius is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
