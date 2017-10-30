Ada County Pet of the Week: Charlie

Charlie
Charlie, 9, is a 15-pound neutered male Chihuahua mix. He is gentle at heart and has a playful, loving personality. Charlie can be shy and fearful at first, so it is important to go slowly with him. He is particularly nervous about being handled and may have been treated roughly in his past. Be gentle and calm, and let him know you mean him no harm. Shower him with treats and affection and soon he will show off his happy, affectionate personality. Charlie needs an adult-only home that will be patient with him.

Charlie (#36605835) is available for adoption in kennel 419 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and find other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

