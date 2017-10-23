Meridian Pets of the Week: Krista and Paddy

This week, we’ll feature a bonded pair: Krista, 3-4, and Paddy, 11. These two are absolutely adorable and we love spending time with them.
Paddy is the outgoing one — he’s always up for meeting new people, and he’ll happily take off on a walk with anyone who wants to go. His greetings involve a wagging tail, a wiggling body and shining eyes. It’s really impossible not to be happy to see him.
Krista is the more reserved one. Whereas Paddy has never heard of a “stranger” before, Krista needs to get to know people before she trusts them. She is more fearful, and it will be important for her new family to go slow with her. She can be nippy if people reach or grab at her too suddenly (which, in all fairness, is completely understandable). Once you’ve earned Krista’s trust, she will reward you with the sweetest snuggles. She is coming out of her shell here more and more and opening up to new people.
Paddy and Krista are both vetted and ready for a fresh start. We’re going to see about a dental for Paddy, as his teeth need a little help. Krista’s teeth are looking fine. Both Paddy and Krista are house- and crate-trained, good with other animals, and pretty good with older kids. Come meet them today.
Meet Krista and Paddy or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
