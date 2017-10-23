Canyon County Pet of the Week: Lori Grimes

Lori Grimes, 2, is an adorable red Chihuahua mix who weighs 9 pounds. She’s affectionate, and loves to cuddle and give kisses. She likes to run around and play with soft toys. A little timid but super sweet. She likes to hug your neck and sit in your lap.
Lori prefers to be held, rather than being on the floor. We suggest she go to a home with no young children as they may overwhelm her. Seems to do well with other dogs her size. Appears house trained, is leash trained. She’s micro-chipped, vaccinated and will be spayed prior to going home.
With all our animals, we advise a supervised meet and greet at the shelter to make sure that current pets and potential adopted pets are compatible.
Lori Grimes is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
Comments