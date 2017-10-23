Ada County Pet of the Week: Freddy

Freddy, 2, is a 13 1/2-pound neutered male domestic shorthair with handsome black and gray tiger stripes. He is a gentle, laid-back cat who enjoys cuddling on laps and is perfectly content to have a lazy day on the couch with his human. He is friendly with other people and will usually come to the front of his kennel to say “hello.” He enjoys pouncing and chasing after his toys, so be sure to stock up. Freddy does very well with children and doesn’t mind living with other cats. He is wary of dogs, though, and may prefer a home without them. Freddy was an indoor-outdoor cat in his previous home and is litter box trained.
Freddy (#36488037) is available for adoption at the Idaho Humane Society’s PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. The EAC is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The main shelter is located at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
