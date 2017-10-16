Canyon County Pet of the Week:

Lillie
October 16, 2017

Lillie, a 6-year-old bulldog mix who weighs 47 pounds, loves people, is active, energetic and good with kids. She likes tummy rubs, getting back scratches and loves squeaky toys. She enjoys playing in water and knows “sit” and “down.”

Lillie will benefit from someone helping to improve her leash walking skills and help her with house training. She is food motivated, which will help with her training. She will need a securely fenced yard so she can run and play safely.

Lillie would not do well with other dogs in the home that are aggressive or overly active. If there are other dogs in the home, a meet and greet will be required at the shelter prior to adoption.

Lillie is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about her and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.

