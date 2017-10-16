Meridian Pet of the Week: Lilly

Lilly, 2, loves humans, but sometimes she can be scared of them. Her previous family reports that she didn’t always do very well with their older sons (high school and college ages), especially if the guys were carrying anything around. But she warmed right up to the husband/father and to all the ladies in the family. Lilly has been around kids and done just fine. She might do best in a family with lots of patience to help her work through her fear of some people.
Lilly does not do well with cats or small dogs, so any other dog in the home should be larger and Lilly would need a slow introduction. Because Lilly is just 2, she’s still growing and learning.
Meet Lilly or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
