Ada County Pet of the Week: Meika

Meika is a 7-year-old, 46-pound spayed female American pit bull terrier mix. She is a beautiful dog with a great spirit. Meika can be a little nervous around things that are unfamiliar to her, but give her time to warm up and she will be a playful, bouncing ball of love. Due to her sensitive nature, any children in her new home need to be at least 12 years old. She will also need to meet any potential canine family members prior to adoption. Meika is crate-trained and knows “sit.” She loves a good game of fetch and daily walks. Take the time to show her she is in a safe, loving space and she will show you what a loyal and affectionate dog she is.
Meika (#36654868) is available for adoption in Kennel 401 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
