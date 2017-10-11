Meridian Pet of the Week: Bubbles

Bubbles, 3 months, may be small, but she has a huge personality. An arrival from a rural shelter in Idaho, Bubbles has been hanging out in a foster home while her vet work was being completed. Foster mom, Allie, said Bubbles is sweet and quickly figured out how to use the dog door and had only a few accidents in the house. She will need reminders. She likes to chew and will need some training in that area. She does great in her crate through the night.
Bubbles hasn’t met kids or cats yet and has done well with other small dogs at the shelter.
Meet Bubbles or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
