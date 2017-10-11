Buster
Canyon County Pet of the Week: Buster

October 11, 2017 2:48 PM

Buster, 1, is an Australian cattle/Catahoula leopard dog mix. He has lots of energy and puppy play in him, is affectionate, likes belly rubs, treats and toys, and loves soft toys. He is house-trained and knows a few commands. Buster is a fun-loving boy better suited for teenagers and adults due to his puppy play style. When excited he may play nip and jump on people. Since still so young, he is trainable. Buster will need a securely fenced yard so he can run and play safely.

The shelter always recommends a meet and greet with the whole family, including dogs, before adoption. Vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchip are included in the adoption fee.

Buster is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about them and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.

