Ada County Pet of the Week: Amethyst

Amethyst, 3 1/2 months, is a female domestic shorthair with a pretty gray and white coat. She is an active girl who has lots of kitten energy. Amethyst loves to sprint around her kennel and chase after her plastic toy ball. She also has a sweet and affectionate side. She doesn’t mind being held and snuggled when she’s not exploring her surroundings. Amethyst was found as a stray and is ready to find a family of her own. She will need to stay the night and be spayed before going to her forever home.
Meet Amethyst (#36081456) at the Idaho Humane Society cattery, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
