Meridian Pet of the Week: Zeplin

Zeplin, 7, is an energetic boy who might do better in a home with no males or children, but is getting better at the Rescue when he is slowly introduced to few faces. He can be a bit skittish in new situations until he begins to feel comfortable.
His previous family said he’ll bark at dogs he sees outside windows. At the Rescue, he loves to run and play with staff or volunteers outside.
Meet Zeplin or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) to fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
