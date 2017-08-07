Buzz
Ada County Pet of the Week: Buzz

August 07, 2017 3:57 PM

Buzz, 4, is a 14-pound neutered male Dachshund-Chihuahua mix. He is nice boy with a sweet temperament. Buzz was a little nervous in the shelter environment at first but has warmed up to people quickly. He loves to give kisses and snuggle on laps. He walks great on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind being in his kennel, but he hasn’t had much training otherwise. He responds well to training with treats or praise as rewards. Buzz gets along great with other little dogs, but we are unsure of how he is with kids or cats.

You can find Buzz (#35943715) in kennel 415 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.

