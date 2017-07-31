Meridian Pet of the Week: Duke

Duke, 1, arrived at the rescue all the way from Kansas, where he reportedly jumped on a young family member and scratched her arm. But since he arrived at the shelter he has met children of all ages and has been nothing but wiggly and friendly. He does occasionally jump up on adults, especially when he’s excited about going for a walk.
Duke happily entertains himself with his favorite toys, but he is also good about sharing them with his humans.
Duke is strong and will pull when he’s out on walks. A harness helps, but is known to climb trees to go after squirrels. He does have some skin problems. We suspect that he has skin allergies that are seasonal or environmental in nature. He gets monthly injections of a medication that stops the itch, and it works well for him. Over time or in a new place, Duke may not need the medication any longer.
Because of Duke’s prey drive and reactivity toward other animals, we recommend that he’s the only critter in the home. He might be house-trained, and he might take to crate-training well, as he likes to curl up on a soft, plush bed with a favorite chew toy or two.
Meet Duke or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) to fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
Comments