Canyon County Pet of the Week: Jonas

Jonas, 1, is a Chihuahua mix who came to us as a stray. He weighs 12.5 pounds. He appears to be house-trained and has nice leash manners and been non-reactive to other dogs. He has a calm, gentle demeanor and is a total lap dog. He would be best in an adult-only home, or a home with older children. He will need an indoor home and a safe and secure area outdoors to play and go potty. It’s always a good idea to supervise these little dogs outside to make sure they can’t squeeze through or under any gaps or openings in fences. Jonas is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped and neutered. As always, bring in the whole family and other household dogs for a meet and greet prior to adoption.
Jonas is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
