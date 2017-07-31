Ada County Pet of the Week: Monkey

Monkey, 10 months, is a male domestic shorthair with handsome gray tiger markings. He is a total lovebug and starts purring the second someone gives him any sort of attention. He enjoys being held and cuddled and likes to be close to his people. Monkey still has plenty of kitten energy and loves to leap around. Give him some string or a feather toy to chase after and watch him go. He is a great blend of affectionate and playful. Monkey will need to be neutered before going to his new home.
Find Monkey (#35974047) in kennel 106 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
Comments