Meridian Pet of the Week: Marty

Marty, 11, is a happy-go-lucky kind of guy who is content to just hang out. He is house-trained and knows basic obedience. He is said to be good with just about everyone, including other dogs, cats and young children. He loves to be outside, is great on walks and loves to meet new people. He is not a fan of fireworks or thunderstorms, and he’d prefer to be by your side while you rub his belly. He has cuddled with several potential adopters on the play area floor at the rescue.
Meet Marty or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) to fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
