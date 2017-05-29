Canyon County Pet of the Week: Bo

Bo, 8, is a purebred Doberman pinscher. He is a large dog, weighing 62 pounds, and has an easy-to-care-for red and tan short coat. Bo is house-trained, gentle, active and playful. He likes belly rubs, running and playing. He knows a number of commands, likes treats and toys, and enjoys going for walks and hikes. He likes people, gets along with most dogs and most cats. He does pull on the leash and sometimes reacts a little to other dogs outside. He can get overzealous when playing, so a home without smaller children is recommended. Bo is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and microchipped.
The shelter recommends meet-and-greets with all family members and other dogs in the home prior to adoptions. Bo is in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
