Ada County Pet of the Week: Bruce

Bruce, 4, is a 70-pound neutered male brindle and white boxer mix. His bold, fearless personality makes him a perfect companion for an equally physical, athletic person. This energetic boy would love to go on regular runs and hikes with his person. Bruce is ready for some basic training to help him focus and use his body and mind for positive behavior. Once you find his motivation, teaching him should be enjoyable because he is enthusiastic and raring to go. Bruce needs a home without small animals, including cats and small dogs, and would do best in a home with just adults or with older, sturdy children.
Meet Bruce (#27769678) in kennel 412 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
