Meridian Pet of the Week: Prince

Prince, 3, is fully vetted. He might not be good with any other dogs or cats in the home, but he is yet to be tested with kids. Feel free to come by and visit with him during our adoption hours. Prince will frolic and pounce after a toy … for about 3 seconds. Then he’ll go after another toy … for about 3 more seconds. His attention span may be lacking, but he makes up for it in sheer dorky enthusiasm. His ears have been poorly cropped. He is friendly and affectionate and loves scratches and rubs. He has been enjoying the recent warm weather.
Meet Prince or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) to fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
