Canyon County Pet of the Week: RB and T’Challa

RB & T’Challa, both 3, are Australian cattle dog and retriever mix brothers. They both have solid black coats and weigh about 68 pounds each. They were owner-surrendered due to no fault of their own. As a bonded pair, our goal is to keep them together. We are offering both dogs for the total adoption fee of $125.
They both know the commands “sit” and “lay down.” They appear to be house-trained. They like some dogs, but not all, so a meet-and-greet with any other dogs prior to adoption is required. Bring the family too. These boys have lived among and like children and are great family dogs. They are active and energetic. However, they can both be quiet and mellow at times, too. And they love treats, toys and belly rubs. These brothers have been outside dogs and need warm housing in the winter, cool shade on hot days, and a securely fenced yard to run and play.
RB and T’Challa are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, all included in their adoption fee. They are in the dog adoptions wing at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lnne in Caldwell. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more info on other adoptable pets, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
