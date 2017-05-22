Ada County Pet of the Week: Bella

Bella, 8, is a 10-pound spayed domestic shorthair with a beautiful calico coat and big golden eyes. This senior lady was unfortunately surrendered to the shelter because her previous owners could not take her with them when they moved. She would prefer a calm environment with no other cats or young children, but she does enjoy meeting new people. Bella is an easy-going, affectionate kitty that loves head scratches and being brushed.
Meet Bella (#30035805) at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The main shelter is at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
