Canyon County Pet of the Week: Daisy

Daisy, 8, is a female Chihuahua mix who was surrendered to the shelter through no fault of her own. She weighs 16.2 pounds. She is house-trained and said to be good with other dogs, but does have food aggression. If other dogs are in the home, separate them at mealtime. This is always a good idea anyway. They like to enjoy their meals in peace. She will need a cat free home.
Daisy knows sit, stay, and lay down. She loves treats and is an active and energetic girl. Her previous owner said she prefers men to women, but she has been friendly with women at the shelter. She is affectionate and bonds quickly with her person. She walks fairly well on a leash, but will need continued practice. She will need an indoor home and a safe and secure area outside for her to play and go potty.
Daisy is current on her vaccinations, micro-chipped and spayed.
Find Daisy in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
