Meridian Pet of the Week: Mia

Mia, 1, came from a shelter in Utah, and she’s been a favorite from the moment she arrived. Mia is affectionate, playful and medium-sized. So far at the Rescue, she’s been pretty calm in her kennel. She tries to keep her space neat and tidy. This gal is absolutely ready for back scratches and loves, but she’ll romp and play with the best of them. Mia was dog-tested in Utah, and she did well. We’re told that she’s a little too curious about cats. She should do great with kids. A meet-and-greet
Meet Mia or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) to fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
