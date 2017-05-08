Boo
Boo
Boo

Pets

Meridian Pet of the Week: Boo

May 08, 2017 4:15 PM

Boo, 1, all puppy and all energy. He is friendly and bouncy and will happily play with any toy you offer him. He was surrendered to a shelter in Utah because the family reported that the young children in the home made him nervous. For that reason, he may do better in a more mature household, but a dog-savvy handler might easily teach Boo to be more comfortable in new situations. Meet him at the shelter and bring toys, if you have them.

Meet Boo or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) to fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life.

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life. 1:34

Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life.
How to protect your pet from the dog flu 1:59

How to protect your pet from the dog flu
Do you have pets? You may want to consider this Fourth of July plan. 1:01

Do you have pets? You may want to consider this Fourth of July plan.

View More Video