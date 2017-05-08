Meridian Pet of the Week: Boo

Boo, 1, all puppy and all energy. He is friendly and bouncy and will happily play with any toy you offer him. He was surrendered to a shelter in Utah because the family reported that the young children in the home made him nervous. For that reason, he may do better in a more mature household, but a dog-savvy handler might easily teach Boo to be more comfortable in new situations. Meet him at the shelter and bring toys, if you have them.
Meet Boo or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) to fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
