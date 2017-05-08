Canyon County Pet of the Week: Alfie

Alfie, 4, is a male Australian cattle dog mix who weighs 62 pounds. He was recently surrendered to the shelter through no fault of his own. Alfie is a happy, friendly and affectionate boy, and is good with kids. He knows the sit, stay, lay down and fetch commands and likes toys and treats. He also loves to play with balls and loves the water. He is a little strong on the leash, so continue to reinforce his leash manners on walks.
Alfie is active and energetic and will need a securely fenced yard so he can run and play safely. He is capable of jumping a fence, so he will need a fence at least 6 feet tall with no footholds that he can use to help him get over. He is also very smart and capable of opening fence latches. Make sure fence latches are secure and/or locked. Alfie seems to get along with most dogs, but as always, please bring in the whole family and other household dogs for a meet and greet prior to adoption.
Alfie is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped, and neutered.
See Alfie in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
