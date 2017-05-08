Ada County Pet of the Week: Grover

Grover, 1, is a handsome rabbit with an incredibly soft white coat and brown spots. Grover first arrived at the Idaho Humane Society as a stray and has spent some time in the shelter’s education trailer, getting used to being around kids, dogs and even cats. Rabbits can be wonderful pets for people who work during the day because they can be litter-boxed trained and stay safely in a cage when left alone. But they do require daily activity and hours to roam in a rabbit-proof space. Grover is very sweet and enjoys attention. However, like many rabbits, he does not enjoy being picked up. But he will let you know when he is ready for some pets or scratches between the ears.
Like any pet, rabbits need responsible, committed owners. It’s important to note that they can live for a decade and do require specialized veterinary care. They need access to a constant supply of timothy hay — for the health of their teeth as well as their digestive systems. Grover also loves the occasional carrot as a treat.
To meet Grover (#32036222) or for more information about him, contact Nicole at education@idahohumanesociety.org. The Idaho Humane Society is at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
