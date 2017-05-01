Meridian Pet of the Week: Chubby

Chubby, 9 months, can be described in one word — smart. If anyone is looking for a pup to train, to do some agility work, to learn a whole bunch of tricks and love every minute of his education ... then Chubby is your man. Chubby is treat-motivated and focused on his handler. He has been a delight to romp and play with, but he settles right in and waits for some direction when you ask him to pay attention. Because he is so smart, Chubby becomes bored and anxious in a kennel environment.
Meet Chubby or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) to fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
