Canyon County Pet of the Week: Maybelline

Maybelline, 4, is a beautiful American blue heeler and retriever mix. Her short black and white tick coat is easy to care for. She is a large dog, weighing 75 pounds.
She is friendly sweet and loving. If you sit down to pet her, she will snuggle up against you for cuddles. She also has nice leash manners. She is, however, possessive with treats and food and will need to go to a home with older children (10 years and up) who will not try to interfere when she has a toy, food or treats. Maybelline is choosy about her canine companions, so if you have other dogs in the home, the shelter will require a meet and greet with each one prior to adoption. This is generally a good idea, with any adoption. She will need a securely fenced yard where she can run and play safely. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Maybelline is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
Comments