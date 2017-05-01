Ada County Pet of the Week: Foxxy

Foxxy, 8, is 24-pound spayed female white and tan Chihuahua-corgi mix. This funny girl is a perfect blend of sassy and sweet. She has soulful brown eyes and a fluffy cream-colored coat, and she enjoys being brushed and pampered. Foxxy is an independent dog that doesn’t mind being left alone if her people are at work or out running errands. She appears to be crate-trained and is very food-motivated. Foxxy plays well with other little dogs but may be best in a home she’s the only dog. She can get jealous if others are getting more love. She also isn’t a big fan of cats. Little hands make her nervous, so an adult-only home might be best. She enjoys going for walks and snuggling up next to people.
Foxxy (#35004742) can be found at the Idaho Humane Society’s PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The main shelter is at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
Comments