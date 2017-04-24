Meridian Pet of the Week: Collins

Collins, 6, is a neutered male small breed mix. He arrived recently to the shelter from another shelter in Idaho. Collins has gotten along well with older children and dogs, though he’s sometimes reactive to dogs in this kennel environment. While there are no cats at the shelter, he reportedly showed no reaction to cats at the previous facility. This friendly and energetic can stand to lose a few pounds, but with regular exercise and a proper diet that shouldn’t be a problem. Collins knows the ‘Come’ command and is kennel-trained. He is fully vetted.
Meet Collins or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
