Ada County Pet of the Week: Echo

Echo, 2, is a 5 1/2-pound spayed female domestic shorthair with gorgeous brown and black tiger stripes. She came to the shelter as a stray but has proven to be a very sweet and gentle cat. Echo can be a little shy and may need some time to familiarize herself with her surroundings and new people. Once she is comfortable, she’s happy to curl up next to you and take a nice snooze. She can also be quite playful — pull some string in front of her or shine a laser pointer on the wall and watch her go. Echo is looking for a home that can provide plenty of chin scratches and lots of love.
Find Echo (#34733622) at the Idaho Humane Society’s PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The main shelter is at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
