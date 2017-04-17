Meridian Pet of the Week: Tank

Tank, 6, came to the rescue from Pocatello when his family could no longer take care of him. Tank’s favorite kind of toy is rope toy with a ball at one end; he and another dog at the other end would have a blast playing tug-of-war. The rescue recommends an introduction to any other dog. Tank likes to take care of his people and will bark if other people or dogs are nearby.
Meet Tank or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
