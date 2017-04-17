Canyon County Pet of the Week: Badger

Badger, 1, is a retriever/Akita mix. He is a large dog, weighing 63 pounds and sporting a handsome sable and white coat. He came to us as a stray. He is house-trained. He has nice leash manners and does not react to the other dogs indoors or out. He knows the sit, drop it and shake commands. He knows the word “chill” and will settle onto his back for a tummy rub. He is interested in and motivated by treats.
Badger is active and loves to play fetch with rope toys and tennis balls. He is friendly but would be best-suited for a home with older children. He has a friendly interest in other dogs and seems to want to play with them.
Bring the family to meet him. The shelter always recommends meet and greets for all human and canine family members prior to adopting any dog. Badger is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped, and neutered.
Badger is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
