Ada County Pet of the Week: Penelope

Penelope, 2, is a 55-pound spayed female brindle and white boxer mix. She is a goofy, fun girl with a zest for life. Penelope is fairly high energy, but enjoys playing with toys and finding ways to entertain herself. She needs an owner who will ensure that she receives daily exercise and mental stimulation. She’s food-motivated and will enthusiastically “sit” for treats. She’s learning leash skills, but may still pull if she’s allowed to. Penelope has been friendly with most dogs at the shelter, but can become easily frustrated on leash and may bark or lunge and look a bit frightening. She is very strong and will need an owner who will continue her socialization with other dogs. A meet and greet with any potential canine housemates is required. Penelope is a sweet girl who will be an amazing companion for a committed owner who will help her reach her full potential.
Meet Penelope (#34646692) in kennel 300 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
