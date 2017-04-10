Meridian Pet of the Week: Ruger

Ruger, 9, lived in a foster home with one of our volunteers when he arrived at the shelter, and he is now available for adoption. His foster mom said he gets along with another dog on the home, but does not do well with cats. Ruger is a trained coon dog and will show too much interest in any small animal in the house, such as a hamster, for example.
He appears to have had some training and has been trained to stay off the furniture. He will rest or sleep on his blankets — whereever his new owners would put them. He has not used a kennel and sleeps at the end of the bed.
Meet Ruger or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
