Ada County Pet of the Week: Roland

Roland, 5, is a 10 1/2-pound neutered male domestic shorthair with handsome black and brown tiger stripes and big eyes. He came to the Idaho Humane Society as a stray and spent some time in the Women Inmate Social Kitty Retreat (WISKR) program receiving special care and attention from inmates while recovering from a kitty cold. Roland has a curious and adventurous spirit at heart, though he does enjoy retreating to spaces of his own to regroup.
Meet Roland (#34669072) at the Idaho Humane Society’s PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The main shelter is located at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
