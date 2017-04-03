Meridian Pet of the Week: Ramsey

Ramsey, 4, is described by his former foster mom, Cindy, as a charming Chihuahua fellow who recently spent some time as a guest in her home after his neuter and a minor eye surgery. Ramsey is somewhat shy but delights in being stroked or groomed and responds well kind words. Ramsey rides well in the car and enjoyed a couple of family outings during his stay in the foster home. He kept his kennel clean but is not fully house-trained. Ramsey insists, when it’s cold, on wearing a coat even for a quick potty break. Ramsey listens, and will work for treats. He is hesitant around new people and things but responds well if introduced slowly. Ramsey will do best in a quieter home without small children and he will need a regular routine to help with house-training. An operation to fix an eye problem was not successful so the eye was removed. The enucleation went well, and Ramsey is recovering nicely; the loss doesn’t seem to affect him.
Meet Ramsey or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
