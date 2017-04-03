Canyon County Pet of the Week: Baby Girl

Baby Girl, 8, is a pit bull terrier mix who was surrendered to the shelter through no fault of her own. She is house-trained, gets along with some dogs, but will need a cat-free home. She walks nicely on a leash and knows the “sit” and “stay” commands. She is affectionate and loves tummy rubs. Baby Girl has a gentle demeanor, yet is still active and energetic. She will require a securely fenced yard so she can run and play safely. She will also enjoy being indoors. To meet Baby Girl bring in any family members and other household dogs for a meet-and-greet. Baby Girl is current on her vaccinations, micro-chipped and spayed.
Baby Girl is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
