Ada County Pet of the Week: Ozzy

Ozzy, 3, is a 16-pound neutered male tricolor Chihuahua-Australian cattle dog mix. He was rescued from a hoarding situation along with 22 other dogs. Due to his past, Ozzy will need lots of patience and understanding from his future family. He has already improved and is getting better at playing and trusting others. He is still a little shy and skittish, and tends to freeze or hide in a corner when overwhelmed. This is not a dog that will respond well to harsh scolding or yelling, but will learn from praise and affection. Ozzy is well on his way to being house-trained and kennel-trained, but consistency will be essential in continuing this. His new owners should also emphasize leash-training. Ozzy does well with other dogs, but would prefer a companion that isn’t too rough or rowdy. Due to his sensitive nature, he will also need an adult-only home. He needs a secure yard, should never be left alone outside and requires constant supervision until he is settled into his new home.
Meet Ozzy (#34567617) at the Idaho Humane Society’s Petsmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The main IHS shelter is located at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
