Canyon County Pet of the Week: Arrow

Arrow, 7, is a medium-size Australian Cattle Dog mix who weighs 65 pounds and sports a handsome tan and white short coat. Sadly, his owners had to move into an apartment and surrender Arrow due to lack of space and no yard.
Arrow is house-trained and leash-trained. He is such a handsome boy and has an awesome personality, being very affectionate and lovable. He enjoys running and playing, so he needs a securely fenced yard where he can do so safely. He also has a calm, gentle side and enjoys being inside for family time. Arrow gets along with most dogs but not cats.
We invite you to bring the family, including dogs, to meet this sweetheart. Arrow is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.
Arrow is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
