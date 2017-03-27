Meridian Pet of the Week: Wilbur

Wilbur, 3, is a male who arrived from a rural shelter in Idaho. This handsome guy knows how to work it for the camera. We are so in love with his adorable mug, and his delightful personality is a bonus. When he was taken in at the former shelter, he was understandably very frightened. The poor guy tried to bust out of his kennel and banged up his nose a bit. The family that surrendered him reported that he was good with smaller dogs but not big ones. He has been neutered since arriving here, and because he’s still recovering, we haven’t tested him with other dogs yet. Wilbur has been relatively nonreactive when he sees other pups. Wilbur has grudgingly learned to go in his kennel, but he’d still much rather be walking by your side or cuddling in your lap. He doesn’t quite understand that he’s a little big to be a lap dog. Come meet Wilbur in person. Be prepared to fall in love.
Meet Wilbur or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
