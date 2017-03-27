Ada County Pet of the Week: Achromatic

Achromatic, 6, is a domestic shorthair with a handsome black coat. He is a calm, easy-going boy. Achromatic is a great cat for someone who works long hours because he has no problem entertaining himself. He will happily watch birds through the window and bask in the sunlight while you’re away, then lounge next to you on the couch when you’re home. He enjoys attention and adores ear scratches. He will be a very loyal, mellow companion.
You can meet Achromatic (#34500951) at the Idaho Humane Society’s PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. The main IHS shelter is located at 4775 Dorman St. in Boise and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. You can learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
