Meridian Pets of the Week: Ellie and Loki

Ellie and Loki, 1, are fixed best friends. Ellie (long-haired female) and Loki (short-haired male) are house-trained, and they both get along well with children of all ages, dogs, cats and other animals. Ellie and Loki previously lived in a home with children, so they’d do great if adopted by a family again. Of the two, Loki is the more energetic and outgoing — he’ll be the first to greet you. Ellie follows his lead when it comes to meeting new people, but she calls the shots when it’s mealtime. Ellie and Loki are a bonded pair, which means they will only be adopted out together.
Meet Ellie and Loki or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue (formerly Meridian Valley Humane Society) and fill out an application. All applications will be considered. The rescue’s new location is 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call 794-0944 or go to meridianvalleyhumanesociety.org.
