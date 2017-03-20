Canyon County Pet of the Week: Mona

Mona, 3, is a beautiful brindle American pit bull terrier blend. She is a medium size at 41 pounds. She’s house-trained; knows sit, stay, lay down; loves toys and treats and loves to play fetch with tennis balls. This fun girl pulls on her leash, so needs a strong handler to walk her and help her with some more leash-training. She reacts a lot to other dogs outside and would be best in a home without other dogs. Any children in the home should be older than 12 and the home should be cat-free. A meet-and-greet with family, including any dogs in the home, is required before adopting Mona. She may try to establish dominance in the home in time. Mona’s owner surrendered her due to her aggression toward their other dog. Mona is vaccinated, micro chipped and spayed.
Mona is in the Dog Adoption wing at the West Valley Humane Society at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information on other adoptable pets visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
