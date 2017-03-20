Ada County Pet of the Week: Margot

Margot, 4, is a 48-pound spayed female brown and white cattle dog mix. She is a friendly, affectionate girl. She needs an active family. Once she has her exercise, she would love nothing more than to curl up on the couch with you. Sometimes she’ll try to get attention by jumping up, so her new people need to work a bit on her manners. She is crate-trained, which is a great advantage that her new owners should continue to utilize. She needs a home without cats because she will try to chase them. Her history with children is unknown, so she will need to be introduced to any kids slowly and carefully monitored.
Meet Margot (#24008134) at the Idaho Humane Society’s PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 130 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m. Learn more and see other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
