Scout may have a rap sheet, but Meridian Canine Rescue hopes to give him a fresh start

2:00 Boise School District bond supporters gather to watch vote results Pause

0:33 Flooding and closures on the Boise Greenbelt

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

1:47 This Boise hospital boss works on the front lines with staff

1:29 Rocky Barker: The best thing about Idaho, really

4:57 Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice on the Broncos' win over Utah in the NIT

0:43 One in the Chamber Imperial IPA from Payette Brewing Co.

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

5:41 After a career night, Chandler Hutchison on Boise State's win over Utah